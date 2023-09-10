GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after one person was arrested and two people were shot Saturday night in Goose Creek.

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, officers responded to Hallmark Apartments for reported shots fired.

Police arrived to find a female victim in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

GCPD says a second victim was driven to a local hospital by a “friend.”

During the investigation, police recovered a gun and took a suspect into custody.

