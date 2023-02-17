BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old St. Stephen man has been arrested on a charge of murder following an investigation into a man that was found deceased earlier this month.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began after a citizen called to report a male was found dead on the side of Highway 52 near the Williamsburg County line on February 10.

The caller was driving him from FedEx when he saw the body and called 911, according to an incident report.

Deputies responded and found the man dead at the scene. The deceased was later identified as 18-year-old Juan Milford, Jr., by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Berkeley County officials said that through their investigation, deputies arrested and charged Jermayne Jequan Wigfall, 20, with murder in connection with the case.

Wigfall was arrested on February 15.

“The arrest occurred after detectives worked effortlessly around the clock to look into circumstances after a male was located deceased,” officials said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.