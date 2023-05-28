MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon in Moncks Corner.

According to Moncks Corner Police Department, officers were dispatched to Birchwood Drive about a possible homicide at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they located a female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The Berkeley County Coroner declared the victim deceased at the scene.

An investigation by Moncks Corner detectives identified 35-year-old Trivelle Fowler as the suspect.

Fowler was arrested on Saturday and is being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (843) 719-4169 and ask to speak with the on-duty detective.