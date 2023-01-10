One person was extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Highway 41 | Courtesy Cainhoy Fire and Rescue

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a Monday evening crash with entrapment along Highway 41 in the Huger community.

Crews with Cainhoy Fire and Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash near Tess Place just before 5:30 p.m. and found two vehicles with heavy damage.

Officials learned both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles. One driver was extricated by fire crews and taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda Accord attempted to pass a vehicle while traveling north on Highway 41 when it collided head-on with a southbound Chevy Cruze.

The driver of that Honda died at the scene.

Highway 41 was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. The road reopened just after 9:00 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.