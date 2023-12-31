BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that occurred Saturday night near Jedburg Rd in Berkeley County.

Lance Corporal Lena Butler said the collision happened around 9:25 p.m. on U.S. Hwy 176 near Jedburg Rd. five miles north of Summerville.

Officials say a 2011 Ford van was traveling eastbound on Hwy 176 when they struck two pedestrians traveling northbound.

One pedestrian died at the scene and the other was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital. The driver and the passenger in the van were not harmed.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.