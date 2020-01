HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Hanahan are investigating after a train struck a pedestrian Thursday morning.

Hanahan’s Police Chief Dennis Turner told news two one person was killed in the crash.

It happened just after 10:00 a.m.

Hanahan Road at the railroad is shut down while police investigate the crash.

