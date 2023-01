BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened around noon on January 1.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.