BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after veering off the road in Berkeley County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a 2017 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on College Park Road when the driver ran off the right side of the road.

The truck struck a fence, a building, and a tree.

The crash happened at 1:10 a.m. on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle.

The driver was transported to Trident Hospital, where the victim died.

The crash is being investigated by SCHP.