MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Moncks Corner.

The fire happened in the Santee Circle community just before 4:30 a.m., according to East Berkeley Fire District Chief Perry Pickering.

Chief Pickering said fire crews arrived to find a “single-wide home” on fire with one person inside. He described that person as an elderly woman.

Numerous agencies, including the East Berkeley, North Berkeley, and the Moncks Corner Fire Departments responded to the scene and worked to put the flames out.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, state fire officials, the Berkeley County Coroner’s office and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

One northbound lane of Highway 52 is blocked and will be for the next several hours while officials investigate.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.