BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday evening in the Bonneau area.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said a 2005 GMC Sierra was traveling east along Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane when it collided with a Kia traveling in the westbound lane.

The GMC ran off the road and struck a tree.

Trooper Tyler said the driver of the GMC, who was the only occupant, was taken to Trident Hospital to be treated for injuries they received in that crash.

He said the driver and sole occupant of the Kia died in that crash.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to SCHP.

No other details were provided.