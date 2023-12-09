HANAHAN S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left one dead on Remount Road.

Officers responded to a business on Remount Road following reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene they found a wounded individual.

According to Hanahan PD, life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

Officials say this incident is under investigation and appears to be an isolated incident but they ask the public to always be careful and aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.

