BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash that happened near the Ridgeville area.

According to Trooper Nick Pye, one person has died after a car crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened along SC-27 near the intersection of Garden Court around 9:05 a.m.

A Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling north on SC-27 and a 1999 Ford SUV traveling south on the road both collided.

The driver of the Ford died from fatal injuries while the tractor-trailer suffered no injuries.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office can be contacted for any information about the decedent.