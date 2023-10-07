LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a serious crash early-morning crash in Ladson.

The Caromi Volunteer Fire Department responded to College Park Road and the I-26 on-ramp around 5:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Crews had to extricate a patient from one of the vehicles.

Berkeley County EMS and fire crews treated the patient on scene before they were taken to an area hospital.

C&B Fire Department provided assistance and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.