GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek say a man is in custody following an investigation into a possible explosive device.

Officers responded to the area of Westview Boulevard and Pineview Drive on Saturday evening after receiving reports that an individual had an explosive device.

Chief LJ Roscoe told News 2 that they located the man and the devices and that the man was taken into custody.

Charleston County’s bomb squad responded and removed the devices from the area after they were x-rayed.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.