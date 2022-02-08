18-year-old arrested following Feb. 1 shooting at Goose Creek apartment complex

The Goose Creek Police Department makes an arrested after a Feb. 1 shooting on Emma Meredith Circle

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the Goose Creek Police Department announced the arrest of a teenager after a shooting that injured a juvenile at an apartment complex last Tuesday.

According to GCPD, Petrell Washington (18) is now in custody following an investigation of a shooting that happened on February 1 in the area of 700 Emma Meredith Circle.

Authorities say that officers responded to the area just before 5 p.m. and located a 15-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound to the left calf. First aid was administered by police officers until medical services arrived and transported the juvenile to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators arrived at the scene to gather details on the shooting and determined that the juvenile was exchanging gunfire with a suspect on the third floor of an apartment building.

Evidence revealed Washington as that suspect, who was arrested on February 3 by authorities.

Washington was arrested on charges including assault and battery (high and aggravated) and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

The juvenile was also arrested Monday for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.