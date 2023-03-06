WANDO, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was injured Sunday afternoon after an outdoor air conditioning unit exploded.

Crews with Cainhoy Fire Department were dispatched to a home off Morning Marsh Lane in Wando for a reported explosion just before 5:00 p.m.

At the scene, first responders found one person who was injured after an outdoor air conditioning unit exploded, officials said. That person was treated on the scene before being taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Fire crews checked the home and found no interior damage. Power was secured to the unit and the cause is under investigation,” officials said.

Outdoor air conditioning unit damaged after Sunday evening explosion | Photo courtesy Cainhoy Fire & Rescue

It’s unclear what caused the A/C unit to explode.

Berkeley County EMS and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.