BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers have reported a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning on Highway 6.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevy pickup was traveling west on Hwy 6 when the driver crossed the center line and struck a Ford pickup that was traveling east.

The 28-year-old Ford driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford pickup was transported to a local hospital for injuries.