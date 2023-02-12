BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed Sunday morning after a crash on College Park Road.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the deadly crash happened at 1:50 a.m. College Park Road west of Goose Creek.

A disabled Honda Civic and a pedestrian were on the median at the time of the crash.

Troopers say a Jeep SUV traveling west on College Park Road drove into the median and struck the disabled vehicle and pedestrian.

The pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash.

SCHP is investigating.