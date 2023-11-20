BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed during a Sunday afternoon crash near Russellville, troopers say.

The crash happened on Secondary Highway 18 near Googe Court shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Lance Cpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was traveling west on Secondary Highway 18 when they crossed lanes and struck an eastbound Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was taken to Trident Hospital for treatment.

Trooper Butler said the driver of the Chevrolet Colorado died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.