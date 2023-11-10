MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is injured after a shooting on Miami Street in Ladson, according to Berkeley County Deputies.

On Friday afternoon, officials received reports of a shooting with a person believed to be injured.

Deputies located the injured person in the Food Lion parking lot after the individual attempted to have someone drive them to the hospital.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s is still investigating the disturbance.

