HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was taken to a local hospital following a crash involving a vehicle and tractor-trailer in Huger early Tuesday morning.

Crews with the Cainhoy Fire Department were dispatched to a collision that happened on Charity Church Road near Spells Lane shortly after 6:30 a.m.

First responders said they arrived to find one vehicle had crashed with a semi-truck and suffered heavy damage.

“One patient was transported to the hospital with no apparent life-threatening injuries,” said officials with Cainhoy Fire & Rescue.

Charity Church Road was closed to traffic and reopened shortly before 9:00 a.m. once all vehicles were removed and crews cleared the scene.