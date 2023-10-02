MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A Berkeley High School student has been charged in connection with a scissor attack that left another student and a teacher injured Friday afternoon.

The 15-year-old student was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to Capt. Lee Mixon with the Moncks Corner Police Department.

Law enforcement and EMS paramedics responded to a reported fight at the school around 3 p.m. Friday. The altercation began when the accused student confronted a classmate over a video, Mixon said.

The classmate and a teacher who was attempting to break up the fight were cut with scissors. Both suffered minor injuries, according to Mixon.