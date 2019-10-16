17-year-old dies after weekend shooting in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A second person has died following a weekend shooting in the Boulder Bluff subdivision over the weekend.

Goose Creek police officers responded to a residence on Adeline Drive on Sunday and located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds on the side of the yard.

Roy Calhoun III was pronounced dead at the scene; the second victim was transported to Trident Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver on Wednesday announced that second victim, 17-year-old Dylan Newby had died at the hospital.

The Goose Creek Police Department and The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.