Justus Esaias Pride, 19, was last seen on June 19 in Summerville (Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office)

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old man who has been missing since last week.

Justus Esaias Pride was last seen on June 19 around 9:30 a.m. in front of a mobile home lot in the 1800 block of Royle Road in Summerville, according to authorities.

BCSO said Pride has not been in contact with any friends or family since that morning.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He may be wearing a light tan sweatsuit and carrying a tan book bag.

He is known to frequent the Village Mobile Home Park off Rose Drive, the Nexton area, and hotels on Holiday Drive in Summerville, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at (843) 719-4412 or Detective Morella at 843-719-4823.