SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following a high-speed chase involving children Sunday in Summerville.

According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), officers responded to Holiday Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle “driving slowly through the neighborhood.”

Upon arrival, SPD observed three people enter a blacked-out vehicle in the middle of the roadway.

Due to the nature of the initial 911 call, the responding officer initiated a traffic stop.

A high-speed chase ensued towards North Main Street and I-26.

The vehicle came to a stop along College Park Road where SPD detained two adults and two juveniles.

Officers located an open alcoholic beverage, a handgun, two magazines, and a blank check. A purse in the back seat contained identification cards of four different individuals, none of which were present. Two South Carolina license plates, one of which matched a stolen vehicle out of Goose Creek, were recovered.

The driver, identified as Cleve Debois, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carry, receiving stolen goods, and two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.

Jeremy Kostelak was arrested on charges of receiving stolen goods, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, unlawful carry, and open container.

Both Debois and Kostelak are being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Police documents say the two juveniles were released to their grandmother. Their charges are pending further investigation.