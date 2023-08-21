GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and grandmother were arrested following an altercation that happened outside a Goose Creek school on Monday morning.

The confrontation happened in the parking lot at Westview Primary.

Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe initially told News 2 Monday morning that she believed a weapon was brandished during the altercation and that two individuals were arrested for carrying weapons on school property.

Antonashia Gadsden, the mother, was arrested for drawing a weapon, carrying a weapon on school grounds.

Alohyna Green, the grandmother, was initially arrested for disturbing schools, but after a search, police discovered a weapon in her purse. She is being charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.

Police tell News 2 that are looking into additional charges of unlawful carry for both individuals.

It is not yet clear what led to the altercation or how many people were involved.

“This morning during drop-off, you may have witnessed an altercation in the parking lot between adults. District and school leaders are aware of the incident, and law enforcement is addressing the matter,” the school said in a message to parents.

School officials said morning operations were not impacted and that students were safe.

Monday marked the first day back to class for students in the Berkeley County School District.