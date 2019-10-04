2 babies greet world after opening of Roper St. Francis’ new Berkeley County hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – For the first time in more than four decades, Berkeley County has a brand-new hospital to serve patients where they live.

The new Roper St. Francis Hospital opened for business at 12:01 a.m., and they’ve already had some babied born at the new facility.

“I cannot convey our excitement,” said Lorraine Lutton, President & CEO for Roper St. Francis. “I mean, we are just so excited to be here. We’re thrilled.”

Several clergy-members prayed for the new hospital before a blessing of the hands of the medical workers took place in the hospital chapel.

300 employees are working at the new hospital, the first full hospital in Berkeley County in 45 years.

Their message to anyone needing medical care; “Come to Roper Berkeley Hospital- we are local, and we want to take care of you locally.”

Speaking of local, at 7:15 this morning, the first baby was born at the new hospital, also the first baby for new parents Raykuan Jefferson and Morgan Sellers from Cross.

“Oh, little Justice. He was supposed to be here on Tuesday, but he decided he didn’t want to so he’s here now,” said new mom Morgan.

They had planned to have Justice at Roper St Francis’ main hospital, but they are glad they had a better alternative.

“That was gonna be a ride all the way to West Ashley; that’s like an hour without traffic from our house.”

The new Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital will cut the drive for many people.

“He is going to be something. That’s all I can say. Yeah, I love him, that’s my boy,” said new dad Raykuan Jefferson.

This was a big day in many ways. “Biggest day of my life.”

At least two babies have already been born at Roper St. Francis Hospital Berkeley and said the second baby was actually sooner than they had two babies born at Roper in West Ashley.