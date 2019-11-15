2 charged with murder following October fatal shooting in Boulder Bluff neighborhood

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek say two murder suspects are now in custody.

Colton Bowman and Camron Addow are each charged with two counts of murder in connection to a deadly double shooting.

Goose Creek police officers responded to Adeline Drive located in the Boulder Bluff subdivision in reference to the report of a shooting on October 13th.

Colton Bowman

When officers arrived, they located two victims in the side yard of the residence. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to Trident Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After aggressively working the case, the investigation revealed two suspects, Colton Bowman and a Camron Addow, according to Capt. Tom Hill with the Goose Creek Police Department. Both subjects have now been taken into custody.

Camron Addow

Captain Hill said Colton fled the area and was apprehended by the US Marshal Service in Brooklyn, New York. He is pending extradition to South Carolina.

Camron went into hiding but was located and taken into custody by the Goose Creek Police Department with the assistance of the US Marshal Service and were transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Both are charged with two counts of murder.