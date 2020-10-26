2 dead following early morning crash on Bushy Park Road in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning in Berkeley County.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, a 1996 freight liner was traveling south on Bushy Park Road near River Oak Drive when it collided with a northbound Chevy Silverado.

The driver of the freight liner, who was the only occupant and wearing a seatbelt, was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Meanwhile, there were five occupants in the Chevy. Troopers say two of the individuals in the front seat were wearing seatbelts, while three in the back seat were not.

The front seat passenger and rear left seat passenger were killed in the crash.

All others were transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation is on-going.