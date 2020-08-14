2 girls missing from Horry County located in Hanahan early Friday morning

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two children that went missing in Horry County were recovered in Hanahan early Friday morning.

The Horry County Police Department began searching for a missing 7 and 14 year old who were both last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. near Miyabi’s on N Kings Highway.

Local, state, and federal agencies joined in the search for the two girls, which lasted from 10:30 p.m. until 8:00 a.m.

Authorities say the girls were located Friday morning in Hanahan.

The Horry County Police Department thanked the Miyabi’s team who they say “worked selflessly to keep investigators cool and hydrated” in their search throughout the night.

“When it became clear the sun would rise with the case still ongoing, Miyabi’s team members even turned on the grill and provided officers with food,” the agency said. “We are so grateful for the support of this community as we perform our law enforcement duties.”

The disappearance of the two young girls remains under investigation.