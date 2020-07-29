2 men charged with attempted murder following Friday shooting in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been arrested for a shooting that occurred last Friday on Factory Street in Moncks Corner.

Capt. Mark Fields with the Moncks Corner Police Department said officers responded to a residence on Factory Street just after 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting there.

Once at the scene, officers located two victims – 19 and 20year-old males, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

A witness reported seeing a Black male wearing a white tank top shirt fleeing the scene on foot following the shooting.

Two suspects were later arrested in connection to the shooting.

Capt. Fields said D’angelo Ravenell and Devonte Gordine were arrested on Tuesday in Berkeley County and booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center where they are both charged with attempted murder.

Ravenell is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The two are expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.