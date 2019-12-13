Live Now
20-year-old Berkeley County man arrested for distributing child porn

Berkeley County News

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested for distributing child pornography.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Nicholas Moultrie of Huger was arrested on December 9th on eight charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators worked with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to make the arrest.

Their investigation revealed Moultrie distributed multiple files of child pornography.

He faces up to ten years in prison on each charge.

