29-year-old Goose Creek man arrested for possessing multiple files of child porn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 29-year-old Goose Creek man for the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the SC Attorney General’s Office, Joel Daniel Seaman was arrested on Monday after investigators discovered that he possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Seaman is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The Goose Creek Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators made the arrest.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.