SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Nexton.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a female suspect – who had been considered armed and dangerous – and two juveniles were taken into custody after having fled to Mexico.

Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, was captured with assistance from the US Marshals. The 14 and 16-year-old suspects, who were not identified because of their age, are being charged with murder in the case. Both were turned over to the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Berkeley County investigators worked closely with the United States Marshal Service to apprehend

the suspects and bring them back to the US. Todus is currently in Texas, awaiting extradition.

“Our detectives worked endlessly, around the clock, to piece together the evidence to bring the

suspects to justice,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. “From the beginning, we worked to

identify the suspects involved and began an immediate search for their location. We thank the US

Marshal Service for their assistance in assisting us bringing the suspects back into the country to be

charged accordingly.”

Deputies responded to the Issac Apartments for an altercation between several parties at the complex’s pool on the night of July 8. After resolving the situation and clearing the scene, deputies were called back to the complex about an hour later for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived the second time, they found a man – later identified as 20-year-old Caleb Mitchell – suffering from a gunshot wound. Mitchell died at the scene.

Authorities later announced that 34-year-old Jennifer Mae Todus was wanted on a charge of murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

An initial report from the sheriff’s office stated that witnesses had seen “male juveniles fleeing the scene” after the shooting.