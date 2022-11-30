MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Three individuals are facing charges after authorities said they attempted to sneak contraband into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County.

On Nov. 7, deputies were notified that a man had attempted to cut a fence near the parking lot, but when he noticed a detention center sergeant approaching him, he threw a package under a vehicle and fled on foot, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Deputies discovered several contraband items in the package, including 34.9 grams of a crystal-like substance, four bags of green plant-like material, three lighters, 60 Newport cigarettes, four packs of rolling papers, a cellphone, cellphone charger, one digital scale, and 8 pills.

Credit: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office opened an investigation and jail staff were able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Tyshawn Zeik Pinckney, due to his previous incarceration.

Authorities said investigators were able to determine the contraband was intended for an inmate later identified as 29-year-old Jhamien Askia Robinson.

During the investigation, it was determined that Robinson’s wife—28-year-old Kierra Marie Robinson—had supplied Pinckney with the contraband items along with a pair of bolt cutters, which were used in the attempt to cut the fence.

The individuals were charged with the following:

Tyshawn Zeik Pinckney – Distribution of Narcotics Near a School, Trafficking Methamphetamine and Furnishing Contraband

– Distribution of Narcotics Near a School, Trafficking Methamphetamine and Furnishing Contraband Jhamien Askia Robinson – Furnishing or Possession of Contraband by a Prisoner

– Furnishing or Possession of Contraband by a Prisoner Kierra Marie Robinson– Furnishing Contraband

The investigation is ongoing.