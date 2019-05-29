30 people without a home following apartment fire in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews were dispatched to an apartment fire in Moncks Corner early Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Robert Gass with the Moncks Corner Fire Department, multiple units responded to the Santee Run Apartments complex in the 200 block of Bonnoitt Street just before 12:30 a.m.

30 people were displaced, says Gass.

The American Red Cross is opening a shelter at Point North Church at Bilo Drive Suite C for people affected by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

