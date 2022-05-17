BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office provided additional information after three handguns were found in a student’s bookbag at Sedgefield Middle School on Monday.

Officials said four students have been charged in connection with the incident. Three were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, while one of the students was released to a guardian.

A school resource officer with BCSO met with a student and the school’s principal, Heather Ducker, on Monday morning regarding a student believed to be in possession of a handgun.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the witness told the SRO that the offending student was showing a firearm on the bus that morning.

Once at the school, the bag carrying the guns was passed between the other students and ended up in one of the offender’s backpacks.

The handguns were recovered from the student’s bag, which was inside an 8th-grade classroom.

In a message to parents on Monday, Ducker said school administrators worked with law enforcement and took “immediate action” when conducting a targeted search.

“We are following all procedures as outlined by the district’s policies to address this matter, with support from law enforcement,” said Ducker. “With safety and security as our highest priority, we take all reports that pertain to the safety and security of our school seriously.”