MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews rescue boaters amid storms on Lake Moultrie Sunday afternoon.

Photo: Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department

According to Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a disabled boat on Lake Moultrie at 5:55 p.m.

It was reported that the boat had struck a stump and become disabled.

The fire department says eight people were stranded on the water and a nearby island.

Crews retrieved all boaters, towed the boat to shore, and loaded it onto the owner’s trailer.