80,000 oak trees planted at Santee Cooper site in Berkeley County

Hardwood seedlings are planted on more than 150 acres of land in an effort to return that section to wetlands Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at Camp Hall. Paul Zoeller/Santee Cooper

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – 80,000 oak trees have been planted across 164 acres at Camp Hall commerce park as part of a wetlands restoration project by Santee Cooper.

Over the next two years, Santee Cooper plans to expand the project, planting native trees among another 300 acres.

After all the trees have been planted, Santee Cooper forestry personnel will monitor the progress of the trees over a five-year period.

The effort is “the latest commitment by Santee Cooper to return property it owns to its native origin, erasing industrial impacts and even improving on its original condition.”

A ‘Pollinator Pathway’ was also recently completed at Camp Hall, providing an attractive environment for bees, butterflies, and birds.