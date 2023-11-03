MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Several 911 calls have been released in connection to a dog attack in Moncks Corner this week that left one man dead.

65-year-old David Eller was walking through the Pleasant Oaks Mobile Home Park around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday when he was attacked and killed by two pit bulls.

One of the 911 calls obtained by News 2 details the moment a woman driving down Old Whitesville Road noticed the attack.

“This man is being mauled to death. I’m blowing my horns and the dogs are not stopping. They’re still on the man and the lady is screaming and crying in the yard — blood is all over everywhere. I was passing by and I saw the dogs overtop of the person and I downed my window and I heard the screaming so I turned around,” she can be heard saying.

Another call, which came from people watching the events unfold from a nearby mobile home, urged first responders to rush to the scene.

“Immediately, this guy is going to die. The owner is out there with the animals, I don’t know who the gentleman but he’s very bloody and there’s two pit bulls. Owner is trying to get the dogs off of him and there is a car out there honking at them trying to get them off of this man.”

Berkeley County deputies arrested 45-year-old Shannan McCrackin and 44-year-old Kenneth Swayne in connection with the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owners surrendered the dogs to Berkeley Animal Center and both were euthanized.

This story is developing.