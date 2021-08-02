Flagging operations to begin on Clements Ferry Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning August 3rd, Clements Ferry Road will have road closures and flagging operations commencing on a portion of the roadway, until August 5th.

The flagging operations will begin at nighttime, approximately at 8:00 P.M. until 6:00 A.M. each night.

Nightime flagging operations will occur in 2-mile increments along Jack Primus Road to the Wando River Bridge to support asphalt paving operations on the road.

Drivers that travel on this road are asked to be aware of construction equipment and crews in the area. In addition, drivers should comply with traffic signage, speed limits and message borad information.

The SCDOT 511 mobile app is available to download for updated traffic information.