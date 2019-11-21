A look at BCSD’s active shooter simulation at Foxbank Elementary

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – These days, schools must be prepared for just about anything. On Thursday, the Berkeley County School District and local law enforcement participated in a major drill at Foxbank Elementary.

The drill simulated an active shooter situation that involved two active shooters on the school’s campus.

With a simulated call for service, emergency crews were dispatched to Foxbank Elementary School in Moncks Corner – a male was trying to access exterior parts of the school while a second suspect, a female, went up to the exterior door of the school.

She presented identification and was allowed to enter the school’s front office area.

“We let her in and opened the front office door, which is locked always, and she pulled out a gun and said we have been shot,” said Katherine Crouse, the school’s front office clerk.

That was a shock to Crouse.

“Oh, wow. First of all, I was very angry with myself to let her in. It’s very, very stressful – scary – that I allowed someone that I thought I recognized into the school.”

That’s exactly why they do these drills.

At one point during the simulation, officers could not enter a side door when they typed in their code.

“We had some difficulties as far as making entrance into the building,” said Lt. Steve Young with the Moncks Corner Police Department. “Certainly, that’s one of the reasons why we do these scenarios… to work out these kinks.”

Tuesday’s simulation was one of two drills the district performs each year. Each school also has its own lockdown drills individually.