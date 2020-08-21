A new emergency room is set to open Monday in the Nexton community

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new emergency room will soon be open in the Nexton community.

Medical staff and community leaders celebrated with the official ribbon-cutting Friday morning at the new Brighton Park emergency room. It will be operated by the staff of Summerville Medical Center.

“In this area is rapid growth and with this rapid growth is the need for more emergency care,” said Dr. Christopher Corbit, ER Medical Director, Brighton Park ER.

The new facility can respond to everything from minor injuries to serious medical problems that need immediate care.

“Having this facility here allows us to see people locally and quickly,” he said.

Adding the 11 ER beds at Brighton Park ER, along with additional new capacity should help continue to decrease emergency room wait times for patients.

“We just recently expanded in Summerville; we expanded the emergency department quite a bit and we also built a brand-new pediatric emergency department with 10 beds there.”

Dr. Corbit said their ER wait times are an average of 10 minutes or less.

“We’re expecting to see as far as times definitely, especially here, within less than five minutes of showing up you should be seeing a physician.”

County supervisor Johnny Cribb says this new capacity and location is critical. He expects it will lower EMS response times to your home during an emergency.

“Trident health building a facility like this helps big time and thanks to county council we’ve added another EMS unit to our County arsenal for this fiscal year, so between those two things, this will have a tremendous difference in response times.”

Brighton Park emergency room is expected to open Monday morning at 7:00 a.m., and they will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.