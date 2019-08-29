I-26/Volvo interchange now complete in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Your traffic headaches may be getting some relief! Crews are officially done with the Volvo Car Interchange that connects I-26 and the Berkeley county plant.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. at the new interchange.

A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Transportation explains that the purpose of the project is to make the Volvo plant and surrounding area more accessible from I-26.

The Department of Commerce, SCDOT, Santee Cooper, Berkeley county, and Volvo all worked together to get this interchange finished.

The project took 2 years to complete and cost $44,430,256.58. The three-leg interchange runs along I-26 in Berkeley county near mile marker 189, approximately five miles west of Jedburg road.

The interchange was part of the incentive package to get the Swedish automaker to build its first U.S. plant in South Carolina.