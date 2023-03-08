HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Huger Tuesday is under investigation.

According to the East Berkeley Fire District, crews were called to the intersection of Steed Creek Road and Bess Lane shortly before 4:40 p.m. Arriving crews found “an abandoned home fully involved and a large working brush fire with several exposures.”

Via East Berkeley Fire District

Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading by securing the building and plowing a containment line.

Steed Creek Road was temporarily shut down so crews could access the nearest fire hydrant, which was across the road.

Crews were able to contain the fire before it reached any other buildings. No injuries were reported.

The Cainhoy Fire Department, Berkeley County EMS, and SC Forestry Commission also responded to the scene.