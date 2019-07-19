Active warrants down dramatically in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The number of active warrants is down dramatically in Berkeley County over the last few years. That means more criminals have been taken off the streets.

News 2 Berkeley County reporter Raymond Owens spoke to the sheriff about that today in Moncks Corner.

Some victims have moved away and declined to prosecute or the offender may have died. A ruling by the state Supreme Court helped eliminate some bench warrants. Authorities have done a number of sweeps the last four years which helps take care of that backlog of warrants in the system.

Sheriff Lewis estimates they have held about a dozen warrant sweeps since he took office. They had to work on more than just the 10,000 active warrant backlog.

Sheriff Lewis stated that they’re going to continue doing additional warrant sweeps in different areas of Berkeley county in an effort to bring that 4100 number even lower.