Agencies investigating death of toddler

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department, SC Law Enforcement Division, and Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating the May 23 death of a two-year-old boy.

The toddler, identified as Alex Young of Ladson, was found “unresponsive by a caregiver” at a residence on the 1200 block of River Rock Road.

According to an affidavit from the Hanahan Police Department, upon arrival Hanahan Police, Fire, and EMS discovered Young “went limp and had shallow breathing after being found face down in a swimming pool.” First responders also observed visible injuries/bruises to the child’s forehead and lips.” The child was transported to MUSC, where he was placed on a ventilator. The cause and manner of death have not yet officially been determined.

The warrant states that Stefanie Ann Johnson has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child. She admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs while Young was in her care.

