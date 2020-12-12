Agencies responding to fire at Music Man’s BBQ in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are responding to a Friday night fire at Music Man’s BBQ in Moncks Corner.

Witness photos showed heavy smoke coming out of the building.

Provided

Chief Glass with the Moncks Corner Fire Department says that as of 8:02 p.m., crews are working to contain the fire, but it is not fully under control.

Details are limited as the situation is evolving.

