GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Shoppers in Goose Creek will soon have another grocery store option.

Supermarket chain, ALDI, has announced the opening of a new location at 205 St. James Avenue in Goose Creek.

“ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers because we offer a convenient shopping experience for affordable, on-trend and sustainable goods,” Krysta Cearley, Salisbury regional vice president for ALDI said. “We have served the Charleston area for more than five years and look forward to continuing to offer Goose Creek residents high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every ALDI aisle, every day.”

While the store will be open to the public beginning on March 16, the Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for March 24.

The Grand Opening event will include a socially distant ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:50 a.m. and a $500 ALDI gift card giveaway. To enter the giveaway, shoppers will need to scan a QR code on-site at the new store.

The Goose Creek store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.