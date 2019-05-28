All roads open after chemical spill, crews determine situation not dangerous

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Rembert C. Dennis Boulevard (52 Bypass) is reopened after a chemical spill Tuesday afternoon.

A “hazmat situation” was reported at 1:30 p.m. after a tanker truck spilled a chemical along the road.

Crews immediately closed surrounding roads and asked employees at nearby businesses to stay inside, including Berkeley Electric Cooperative and Santee Cooper.

Moncks Corner Inn was evacuated during the response. As a safety precaution, students, staff and parents at Berkeley Intermediate sheltered in place. School was later released without incident.

The chemical was later determined to be Therminol VP1 heat transfer fluid (a mixture of diphenyl oxide and biphenyl). After crews isolated the area, it was determined the substance was no longer hazardous.

Luckily, no one was injured in the spill and all roads in the area have reopened.

The following agencies responded to the potential hazmat situation: Berkeley County EMS, Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department, Moncks Corner Police Department, Moncks Corner Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department and Hazmat Unit, Charleston County Consolidated Communications, Department of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina Department of Transportation, and South Carolina Transport Police.

Motorists who have the chemical on their vehicles should wash it off; but again, it is not considered dangerous.